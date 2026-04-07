Azernews.Az

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court

7 April 2026 14:30 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court

On April 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Muhsin Şentürk, Prosecutor General of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Türkiye, AzerNEWS reports.

Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
Slider Image 1
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court - Gallery Image
President Ilham Aliyev receives Prosecutor General of Türkiye's Supreme Court - Gallery Image

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more