Hungary to provide $30 million grant for Soltanli village reconstruction in Jabrayil

7 April 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Hungary will allocate $30 million to support reconstruction efforts in the Soltanli village of the Jabrayil region, according to the 2025 report of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS Reports.

The funding will be directed toward rebuilding residential buildings as part of the broader construction project in Soltanli. The Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan and the Hungarian Aid Agency signed a Letter of Approval confirming the grant for the project.

The document has received official approval from the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan, marking the next step in international cooperation for post-conflict reconstruction in the region.

No further details have been disclosed regarding the issue.