Azerbaijan and Georgia central banks hold financial stability exchange

7 April 2026 13:47 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has hosted a delegation from the National Bank of Georgia for a working visit aimed at exchanging expertise and strengthening institutional cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Central Bank, the meetings focused on the implementation of financial stability functions and the development of macroprudential policy frameworks in both countries.

During the discussions, representatives shared their approaches to assessing financial stability across key sectors, including households, the non-financial corporate sector, and the real estate market. Particular attention was given to identifying potential risks and ensuring the resilience of the financial system.

The sides also exchanged views on stress-testing frameworks, with an emphasis on methodologies used to evaluate the banking sector’s ability to withstand adverse economic scenarios. In addition, discussions covered the organization of climate-related stress tests, including both physical and transition risks associated with climate change.

The visit underscored the growing importance of regional cooperation in enhancing financial stability and adapting to emerging global challenges.