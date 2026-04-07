Film-Makers Union maps strategy for global stage [PHOTOS]

7 April 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan Union of Film-makers (AUF) has hosted a high-level meeting focused on enhancing interstate cooperation in cinema, advancing joint projects, and strengthening cultural ties, AzerNEWS reports.

The event brought together representatives from the diplomatic missions of Switzerland, Belgium, and France, the leadership of the French Institute in Azerbaijan, AUF board members, and the producer of film screenings, Ulviyya Ahmadova.

During the meeting, participants explored new opportunities for partnership and outlined plans for future collaboration.

A key topic of discussion was the upcoming traditional French Film Days in Azerbaijan, scheduled for later this year. For the first time, the program will feature not only works by French filmmakers but also films from Belgium and Switzerland, offering audiences a richer perspective on the diversity of Francophone cinema and the distinctive styles of national cinematic schools.

Ulviyya Ahmadova also presented the "East-West Cinema Lab" project, set to take place in April as part of a collaboration between the AUF, the French Embassy, and the French Institute. The initiative aims to support innovative film projects while fostering long-term cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and its European partners.

AUF board representative emphasized that integrating Azerbaijani cinema into the global film landscape remains a top priority. This strategy is closely linked to expanding participation in international film projects.

The "Film Traveler" program plays a crucial role by supporting the international work trips of Azerbaijani filmmakers.

Moreover, AUF continues to provide financial and informational support for international film festivals in Baku, reinforcing the city's status as a vibrant stage for global cinema.