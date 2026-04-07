Controversial rescue of U.S. pilots amidst Middle East tensions

7 April 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

As the Iran war enters its 6th week, developments on the ground continue to present a far more complex picture than official statements suggest. One of the most debated issues in recent days has been the "successful rescue of a wounded pilot", presented by the administration of Donald Trump, AzerNEWS reports.

According to official U.S. accounts, а U.S. F-15E fighter jet was shot down over Iran on Friday, and one crew member from the plane was later rescued by American forces. President Trump stated that both pilots were successfully rescued in a military operation, though no details were provided regarding their identities or where they are currently receiving treatment.

Independent analyses suggest significant gaps in this narrative. One of the most notable points is the reported crash location of the aircraft near Isfahan and close to the Natanz Nuclear Facility. This geographical proximity has raised questions about whether the mission was purely a rescue operation.

Meanwhile, Iranian sources - particularly those linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps - claim that reinforcements were rapidly deployed to the area and that U.S. forces were at risk of encirclement. Videos circulating on social media appear to show explosions and missile launches near the Kohgiluyeh region, suggesting intense clashes.



According to these reports, the United States conducted an emergency evacuation to prevent further escalation. Additional transport aircraft were allegedly sent to extract personnel, while damaged aircraft and helicopters left behind were reportedly destroyed by airstrikes.

Officials told US media that the crew member spent more than 24 hours on his own, hiding in the mountains and hiking up a 2,000m ridge line.

After he was rescued, he was flown to Kuwait to receive treatment for his injuries, CBS said, quoting US officials.

More than 170 American aircraft took part in the operation to rescue the F-15 crew members, Trump said Monday, an effort that included assistance from the Central Intelligence Agency.