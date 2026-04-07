Youth Library publishes digest for World Health Day

7 April 2026 16:51 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

In celebration of World Health Day, the Republic Youth Library has released a special digest titled "Health Is the Greatest Wealth", AzerNEWS reports.

The digest, compiled by library staff, features quotes on healthcare from "National Leader Heydar Aliyev" and "President Ilham Aliyev", alongside concise summaries of articles related to the topic.

At the end of the publication, readers will find a collection of wise sayings about health.

The dossier is available on the official website of the library, providing easy access for all readers interested in health and wellness.

Every year on April 7, the world comes together to celebrate World Health Day, a day dedicated to raising awareness about global health issues and inspiring people to lead healthier lives. Established by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 1948, this day shines a spotlight on a specific health theme each year, addressing challenges that affect millions worldwide.

The significance of World Health Day goes far beyond simply reminding us to exercise or eat well. It serves as a call to action for governments, organizations, and communities to improve healthcare access, promote preventive measures, and tackle pressing public health concerns.

Each year, countries around the globe organize events, workshops, and campaigns, highlighting the importance of health in everyday life.

Schools, workplaces, and libraries often host educational activities, while social media campaigns spread knowledge and inspire positive changes.