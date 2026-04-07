Agdam industrial park investment grows with rising jobs and exports
Entrepreneurs have invested 149.7 million manats (approximately $88.1 million) in the Agdam Industrial Park so far, the Economic Zones Development Agency reports, underscoring the park’s expanding role in regional economic activity, AzerNEWS reports. The agency noted that...
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