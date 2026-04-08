At eleventh hour, Trump blinks: Iran strike put on hold

8 April 2026 06:10 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would suspend a planned bombing campaign against Iran for two weeks, citing diplomatic progress and direct appeals from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The decision came just hours before a self-imposed deadline for military action, marking a sharp shift from earlier threats of large-scale strikes. In his TruthSocial, Trump said the pause followed conversations with Pakistani leadership, who urged restraint to allow negotiations to proceed.

The temporary halt is conditional on Iran agreeing to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments. Trump described the move as part of a “two-sided ceasefire,” adding that Washington had already achieved many of its military objectives and was now “very far along” in reaching a broader agreement with Tehran.

The shift reflects growing momentum for diplomacy, with Pakistan emerging as a key intermediary alongside other regional actors. Officials said a multi-point proposal from Iran could serve as the basis for further negotiations, with talks expected to continue in the coming days.

Markets reacted swiftly to the announcement, with oil prices falling sharply and global equities rising on expectations of de-escalation in the conflict.

The decision, however, has raised questions about Washington’s strategy. Trump had previously signalled imminent strikes, and the last-minute reversal underscores the volatility of the situation.

Whether the pause reflects a genuine diplomatic opening or a tactical delay remains unclear. It is possible that Trump is recalibrating under international pressure or that the two-week window is intended to prepare for a more decisive move should talks fail.