Azerbaijan’s hazelnut exports surge in early 2026

7 April 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In the first two months of 2026, Azerbaijan exported hazelnuts worth 57.4 million U.S. dollars, marking a 2.1-fold increase, or 29.5 million dollars more, compared to the same period in 2025, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication. During January–February 2025, the total value of Azerbaijan’s hazelnut exports was 27.9 million dollars, highlighting a significant year-on-year growth in this sector. The rise reflects increasing international demand and improved production and marketing strategies for Azerbaijani hazelnuts. Among non-oil exports in the first two months of 2026, gold ranked first with...

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