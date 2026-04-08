Novruz holiday celebrated at UNESCO headquarters [PHOTOS]

8 April 2026 13:14 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

An event dedicated to the Novruz holiday has taken place at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, AzerNEWS reports.

The event was jointly organized by the permanent delegations of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Turkiye, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, India, Mongolia, and Pakistan.

Permanent representatives of the organizing countries to UNESCO, the organization's Director-General Khaled El-Enany, as well as members of the diplomatic corps, diaspora organizations, and the local public.

At the opening ceremony, Dilshod Kamolzoda Rahimi, Permanent Delegate of Tajikistan to UNESCO, delivered a speech on behalf of 13 countries, emphasizing the spiritual significance of Novruz. He noted that this holiday embodies universal values and is an important example of cultural heritage that brings peoples together. It was highlighted that Novruz symbolizes renewal, hope, the awakening of nature, and gathering with family and friends.

As part of the event, cultural representatives of the organizing countries presented examples of national music and dance. A fashion collection prepared by Azerbaijani designer Leyla Babazadeh was showcased, organized by Azerbaijan's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO.

Inspired by Azerbaijan's cultural heritage, the collection is based on a modern interpretation of national ornaments and traditional aesthetics. Each outfit was presented as a bearer of history, memory, and cultural identity.

Through this collection, the designer aimed to convey the elegance, depth, and timeless value of Azerbaijani culture to an international audience. The presented pieces reflect the idea of preserving national heritage and sustaining it in the modern world.

The event also featured cultural presentations from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan, including music and dance performances.

Visitors were offered samples of the national cuisines of the organizing countries. Traditional Azerbaijani dishes such as dolma, pilaf, qutab, and shekerbura attracted great interest from guests.

Note that Novruz holiday was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2009.