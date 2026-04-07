Azerbaijan state budget revenues exceed forecast by 5%

7 April 2026 21:16 (UTC+04:00)

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Positive trends were observed in the implementation of Azerbaijan’s state budget in the first quarter of 2026, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Finance Ministry. The Ministry noted that over 265,000 payment orders were executed by the treasury authorities during this period, with strong performance recorded in budget revenue collection. From January to March 2026, state budget revenues totaled...

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