Israel says ceasefire doesn't include Lebanon
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office voiced its support for the two-week ceasefire between the United States and Iran, but said the deal doesn't include Lebanon, contradicting Pakistan's earlier claims, AzerNEWS reports.
"Israel supports President Trump's decision to suspend strikes against Iran for two weeks subject to Iran immediately opening the straits and stopping all attacks on the US, Israel and countries in the region," Netanyahu's office said. "The two-weeks ceasefire does not include Lebanon," it noted.
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif previously said Iran, the US and their allies "agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere including Lebanon and elsewhere."
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