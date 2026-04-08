Diesel prices hit 4-year high in Czech Republic

8 April 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The price of diesel fuel in the Czech Republic has reached its highest level in the past four years, AzerNEWS reports.

Currently, the average cost of one liter of diesel at gas stations across the country is 48.39 Czech crowns (just under €2). Gasoline prices have also surged, with a liter of Natural 95 gasoline averaging 41.63 crowns (around €1.70), marking the highest level in the last three and a half years.

To curb rising fuel costs, Czech authorities have decided to limit the profit margins of fuel retailers and reduce the excise tax on diesel. In addition, the Ministry of Finance will set maximum allowable fuel prices at gas stations on a daily basis to protect consumers from sudden price spikes.

Economists warn that the price surge is driven not only by global oil market fluctuations but also by increasing domestic demand and logistical challenges in fuel distribution. Some analysts believe that these measures could stabilize prices temporarily, but long-term solutions may require investment in alternative fuels and more sustainable energy infrastructure.

Interestingly, the situation has sparked growing interest among Czech drivers in electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as in car-sharing programs, as consumers look for ways to reduce their dependence on volatile fuel markets.