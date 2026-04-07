Malaysia to use cloud seeding against fires

7 April 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Malaysia is set to carry out cloud seeding operations to reduce the risk of wildfires and replenish water levels in several key reservoirs amid a prolonged heatwave, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The operation will take place from April 6 to 9 in response to extreme weather conditions affecting parts of the country, where daily maximum temperatures have exceeded 37°C for at least three consecutive days.

According to the minister, the initiative will be conducted by the Malaysian Meteorological Department in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Agency and the Royal Malaysian Air Force.

“The main objective of these operations is to increase water levels in strategic dams and provide much-needed moisture to the ecosystem, thereby reducing the risk of forest and peatland fires,” he said.

Authorities are also urging the public to conserve water and avoid open burning in order to maintain air quality and environmental sustainability.

Cloud seeding, which involves dispersing substances like silver iodide into clouds to encourage rainfall, has been used by Malaysia in the past during periods of drought and haze. However, experts note that its effectiveness depends heavily on existing weather conditions, meaning it is not always a guaranteed solution.

Interestingly, the current heatwave has also raised concerns about longer-term climate trends in Southeast Asia, with scientists warning that such extreme weather events could become more frequent and intense due to global climate change. This has sparked renewed discussions about water management strategies and climate resilience across the region.