Iran's Araqchi praises Pakistan for stepping in to avert US bombing

8 April 2026 06:36 (UTC+04:00)

Elnur Enveroglu Read more

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has expressed gratitude to Shehbaz Sharif for Islamabad’s diplomatic efforts in urging the United States to halt planned military strikes against Iran.

In his post on X, Araqchi welcomed Pakistan’s intervention, describing it as a “responsible and constructive step” toward reducing tensions in an already volatile region. He noted that calls for restraint from regional actors played an important role in creating space for diplomacy at a critical moment.

Pakistan had reportedly appealed to Donald Trump to delay military action, emphasising the risks of escalation and the broader consequences for regional stability. The move came as Washington weighed potential strikes amid heightened tensions with Tehran.

The exchange highlights Pakistan’s growing role as a mediator in regional crises, as well as the increasing reliance on third-party diplomacy to prevent a wider confrontation in the Middle East.