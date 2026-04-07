Brazil slams BYD for slave labor

7 April 2026 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Brazil has officially placed the Chinese company BYD on its registry of employers found to have subjected workers to conditions akin to slavery, AzerNEWS reports.

The registry, published by the Brazilian Ministry of Labor, also bars BYD from obtaining certain types of loans from Brazilian banks. However, it does not halt the operation of BYD’s sole automobile plant in the country, which was built with the labor of the workers involved in the scandal.

The controversy centers around the Jinjiang Group, a contractor hired by BYD to recruit 163 workers implicated in the case. The company has denied any wrongdoing. BYD stated that it was unaware of any violations until Brazilian media reports surfaced in late November.

According to employment contracts reviewed by Reuters, Chinese workers brought to Brazil by the Jinjiang Group were required to surrender their passports to a new employer, transfer the majority of their wages directly to China, and post a deposit of nearly $900—refundable only after six months of work. During a labor inspection raid, authorities found the workers living in cramped, overcrowded rooms without proper mattresses. One house housed 31 workers with only a single bathroom, and food and personal belongings were scattered on the floor—conditions deemed “humiliating” by inspectors.

The scandal provoked international outrage, including strong reactions in China, and caused a months-long delay in the construction of the plant.

Despite the controversy, BYD appears to have moved past the scandal. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attended the factory’s opening ceremony in October, highlighting the growing economic ties between Brazil and China. Since then, the plant has produced over 25,000 vehicles.

Companies listed in the registry can avoid sanctions by entering into agreements with the government, committing to reform labor practices, and compensating employees whose rights were violated.

Interestingly, this case has reignited debates about the role of foreign labor in large infrastructure projects, highlighting how multinational corporations are increasingly under scrutiny not just for environmental impact, but also for human rights practices across borders.