President Ilham Aliyev awards group of servicemen - decree

7 April 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

The individuals who made a special contribution to the defense of the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan were awarded, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

Under the decree, the following individuals have been awarded the Third Class “For Service to the Fatherland” Order in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the protection of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and their courage in executing combat missions.

Mammadov Azer - lieutenant colonel

Medal "For the Fatherland"

Elmar Babayev - major

Nijat Ismayilov - major

Rufat Guliyev - major

Farid Madatov - major

Vagif Babazade - captain

Madat Samadov - captain

Vusal Ibrahimov - senior lieutenant

Vazeh Agabalayev - lieutenant

Yashar Aghayev - reserve senior midshipman

Rashad Amranov - reserve senior midshipman

Agil Imamverdiyev – ensign

Sabuhi Novruzlu – sergeant

Medal "For Courage."

Shahriyar Guliyev – lieutenant colonel

Elnur Guliyev – major

Hikmet Mirzayev – major

Emin Ahmadov – lieutenant

Tajaddin Ibrahimli – ensign

Ogtay Ismayilov – ensign

Vagif Guliyev – ensign

Medal "For Military Merit."

Vilayat Dashdemirov – major

Zaman Muradov – major

Taleh Alkhasov – captain

Tarlan Salmanov – captain

Rovshan Abdullayev – ensign

Shamsaddin Aghayev – ensign

Ilknur Babayev - ensign

Dostali Dostalili - ensign

Shahin Aliyev - ensign

Bashir Khalilzade - ensign

Emin Islamov - ensign

Ulvi Gurbanzade - ensign

Jamil Mardanov - retired ensign

Kamal Mukhtarov - ensign

Togrul Nuriyev - ensign

Bashir Yolchiyev - ensign

Ismayil Hasanov - senior sergeant

Khazar Nahmadov - sergeant

Uzeyir Najafov - reserve junior sergeant

Afig Suleymanov - junior sergeant

Vusal Sadigov - soldier.