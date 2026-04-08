Lithuanian Prime Minister Inga Ruginenė to visit Azerbaijan for high-level talks
Inga Ruginenė is set to visit Azerbaijan on April 9, according to the Lithuanian Embassy in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.
During the visit, the Lithuanian Prime Minister is expected to hold high-level meetings with the Azerbaijani leadership aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across key sectors.
The official program also includes a wreath-laying ceremony at the Alley of Martyrs, as well as the opening of a photo exhibition at Khazar University.
Cultural events will form part of the visit, including a concert featuring the student choir of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory and students from the Bulbul Music School.
In addition, Ruginenė is scheduled to meet with members of the Lithuanian community residing in Azerbaijan.
“This visit is an important step in the development of partnership between Lithuania and Azerbaijan, as well as in strengthening people-to-people ties,” the embassy noted.
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