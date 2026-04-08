Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry marks 34th anniversary of Aghdaban massacre

8 April 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has commemorated the 34th anniversary of the Aghdaban massacre, one of the most tragic episodes of violence committed against Azerbaijani civilians during the early years of the conflict with Armenia.

In a statement shared on its official social media accounts, the ministry described the massacre as one of numerous grave and brutal war crimes carried out against Azerbaijanis.

“Thirty-four years have passed since the Aghdaban massacre, one of the many severe and ruthless crimes committed against Azerbaijanis by Armenia,” the statement read.

According to the ministry, in 1992, the village of Aghdaban in the Kalbajar district—comprising 130 households—was completely destroyed by Armenian armed groups. The settlement was razed to the ground, leaving devastation in its wake.

A total of 779 civilians were subjected to severe torture, while 67 people were killed with particular cruelty, the statement noted.

The ministry emphasized that the tragedy remains one of the stark and painful examples of crimes committed against the Azerbaijani people, underscoring its enduring place in the nation’s historical memory.

Azerbaijan paid tribute to the victims of the massacre with deep sorrow and reverence, honoring their memory.

“May God rest the souls of all our martyrs,” the statement concluded.