Over 3,300 evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan over the whole period of war

8 April 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

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A total of 3,379 people have been evacuated from Iran to Azerbaijan between 08:00 on February 28 and 10:00 on April 8, as evacuation operations continue amid ongoing regional tensions, AzerNEWS reports.

Of those evacuated, 598 are Azerbaijani citizens, while the majority consist of foreign nationals from dozens of countries.

Among the largest groups are 733 citizens of China, 373 of Russia, 249 of India, 198 of Bangladesh, 192 of Tajikistan, and 151 of Pakistan. Others include 136 Iranian citizens, 84 from Oman, 68 from Indonesia, 57 from Algeria, and 46 from Italy.

European countries are also represented, including 27 citizens of Germany, 26 each from Spain and Canada, 25 from France, and 19 from Georgia. Smaller groups include nationals from Saudi Arabia and Japan (18 each), Uzbekistan (17), Bahrain (16), and the United States (15).

Additional evacuees include citizens from Poland and Switzerland (14 each), Nigeria, Kazakhstan, and Belarus (13 each), Hungary (12), Mexico (11), and the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (10 each), as well as Brazil (9).

Further groups include citizens from Sudan and Venezuela (8 each), Finland, Romania, the Czech Republic, Australia, Slovakia, Belgium, and the United Arab Emirates (6 each).

Smaller numbers of evacuees include citizens from Türkiye, Serbia, Sweden, Afghanistan, Austria, Greece, Vietnam, and Kyrgyzstan (5 each), as well as Jordan, the Philippines, Ukraine, Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and the Netherlands (4 each).

Three citizens each from Qatar, Croatia, Denmark, and Norway were also evacuated, alongside two each from Nepal, Lebanon, Yemen, Myanmar, Cyprus, Egypt, and Slovenia.

Additionally, one citizen each from Tunisia, South Africa, the Maldives, Cuba, the Vatican, Argentina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Latvia, Belize, and Dominica were evacuated.

The evacuation effort has expanded steadily over time. Earlier reports indicated that 3,322 people had been evacuated by April 6, including 575 Azerbaijani citizens, showing a continued increase in the number of people crossing into Azerbaijan for safety.

The evacuation operations began following the escalation on February 28, when military actions involving the United States and Israel triggered a broader regional crisis. Azerbaijan has since served as a key transit route for foreign nationals seeking to leave Iran safely.