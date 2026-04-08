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Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Azerbaijan–Belgium trade surges in early 2026, building on previous years

8 April 2026 12:34 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan–Belgium trade surges in early 2026, building on previous years
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Belgium recorded significant growth in the first two months of 2026, reflecting a continued upward trend in bilateral economic ties, AzerNEWS reports.

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