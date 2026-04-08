Azerbaijan welcomes US–İran ceasefire, calls for dialogue and lasting peace

8 April 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has issued a statement welcoming the ceasefire announced between the United States and Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

In its statement, the ministry expressed support for the agreement and commended diplomatic efforts behind it.

“We welcome the ceasefire announced between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the statement said.

The ministry also emphasized the importance of mediation efforts, noting: “We highly appreciate the efforts of all parties involved in mediating the ceasefire.”

According to the statement, Azerbaijan hopes the development will help ease regional tensions and pave the way for stability.

“We hope that this ceasefire will contribute to reducing tensions in the region, as well as establishing lasting peace and stability,” the MFA said.

At the same time, the ministry called on both sides to pursue constructive engagement moving forward.

“We call on the parties to engage in a productive dialogue aimed at resolving existing issues and building mutual trust,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its position, Azerbaijan stressed its readiness to contribute to peace efforts.

“Azerbaijan is always ready to support initiatives aimed at strengthening lasting peace, security, and cooperation in the region,” the ministry concluded.