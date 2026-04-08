The CIA used secret weapon to locate the American pilot in Iran

8 April 2026 12:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Ulviya Poladova

The CIA reportedly utilized a secret device based on quantum technology to locate the second pilot of an F-15 fighter jet that was shot down over Iran. This was reported by the New York Post newspaper, citing sources.

The device, dubbed "Ghost Murmur," employs long-range quantum magnetometry to detect the electromagnetic signature of a person's heartbeat. It then matches this data with artificial intelligence software, allowing the unique heartbeat signature to be isolated against background noise, the newspaper reports.

"Under the right conditions, if your heart is beating, we will find you," stated a source familiar with the technology.



The implications of this advanced technology are significant, as it represents a leap forward in surveillance and tracking capabilities. By leveraging quantum mechanics, the CIA has developed a method that could potentially enhance operations in various military and intelligence contexts.

This source and another with knowledge of Lockheed Martin intelligence collection tools told The Post that "Ghost Murmur'" was developed by Skunk Works, the aerospace giant’s secretive advanced development division. The company declined to comment.

The technology has been successfully tested on Black Hawk helicopters for future potential use on F-35 fighter jets, the second source said. Lockheed Martin has not officially commented on this technology.

As a result, the United States sent special forces to the country to rescue the pilots. They were tracked down and evacuated from the territory of Iran. The New York Times reported that the second pilot was taken to Kuwait.

Photo: AP