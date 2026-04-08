8 April 2026 12:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The UEFA Europa League quarterfinal stage kicks off today, with the first leg matches getting underway, AzerNEWS reports. Only one fixture is scheduled for the opening day.

Portuguese side Braga will host Spain's Real Betis in what promises to be an exciting encounter. The match is set to begin at 20:45 Baku time.

The remaining quarterfinal first-leg matches will be played on April 9.

The UEFA Europa League is one of Europe's most prestigious annual football tournaments, organized by UEFA. It is considered the second-tier competition in European club football, ranking just below the UEFA Champions League.

Founded in 1971 as the UEFA Cup, the tournament was rebranded to its current name in 2009. It features top clubs from across Europe that either qualify directly through their domestic leagues or enter after not advancing in the Champions League.

The 2025–26 season of the UEFA Europa League marks the 55th edition of Europe's secondary club tournament organized by UEFA.

The competition will culminate in the final on May 20 at Beşiktaş Stadium in Istanbul.

In total, 77 teams from 33 to 40 UEFA member associations are taking part in this season's competition.

This season is the second under UEFA's new format, which replaces the traditional 32-team group stage with a 36-team league phase. The change aims to increase competitiveness and variety in matchups, with all teams placed into a single standings table.

The reigning champions, Tottenham Hotspur, will not defend their title.

Due to tournament rules, the Europa League winner automatically qualifies for the UEFA Champions League league phase, and the updated format no longer allows teams to drop down from the Champions League into the Europa League after the league phase begins.