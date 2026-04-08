Azerbaijani Studies Center established in Tashkent [PHOTOS]

8 April 2026 13:58 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani Studies Center named after Khalid Said Khojayev has been established at the Tashkent University of Economics and Pedagogy, AzerNEWS reports.

The center named after a prominent figure in 20th-century Turkological scholarship and an Azerbaijani scholar of Uzbek origin,was inaugurated under the project of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, affiliated with the Embassy of Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Studies Center will serve as an important academic platform for students to become more familiar with the Azerbaijani language and culture, as well as for conducting scientific discussions and implementing joint projects.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijan National Assembly and academician Rafael Huseynov noted that the newly established center has been equipped with books, photographic materials, and various teaching aids reflecting Azerbaijani literature, history, and culture. He pointed out that the center's design features the state flags of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, portraits of prominent figures, a map of Azerbaijan, and other visual elements.

"Khalid Said Khojayev represents a shared scientific and spiritual value for both Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples. Although of Uzbek origin, he dedicated much of his life to scientific work in Azerbaijan and made significant contributions to the development of Turkology. He occupies a unique place in history as a scholar whose legacy remains relevant today and should be regarded as an essential part of the shared scientific memory of the Turkic world. The creation of such centers is of great importance for introducing the younger generation to this heritage and expanding their scientific knowledge," Rafael Huseynov added.

The new educational space was officially opened with the participation of academician Rafael Huseynov, Akif Marifli, director of the Heydar Aliyev Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Uzbekistan, and Sanjar Adilov, rector of Tashkent University of Economics and Pedagogy.