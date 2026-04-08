Explosions reported at Iran's Lavan oil refinery after 'supposed agreement on ceasefire'

8 April 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Several blasts were reported at the Lavan oil refinery on Iran's island of the same name, the Mehr News Agency reported on Wednesday, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the report, the explosions occurred in the morning, but it is unclear what the cause was.

The blasts were reported hours after Iran reached a two-week ceasefire agreement with the United States.

The United States and Iran have announced a two-week suspension of all attacks. In a significant development, Tehran has agreed to ensure the safe passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has declared victory but cautioned that the upcoming talks in Islamabad, Pakistan, scheduled for Friday, do not guarantee the end of the war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed support for the US's decision; however, he indicated that Lebanon will not be included in the two-week ceasefire.