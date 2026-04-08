Azerbaijan amends SOCAR's Supervisory Board composition - decree
The composition of SOCAR’s Supervisory Board has changed, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.
According to the decree, former Deputy Minister of Finance Azer Bayramov, a member of SOCAR’s Supervisory Board, has been replaced by First Deputy Minister Anar Karimov.
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