Azerbaijan amends SOCAR's Supervisory Board composition - decree

8 April 2026 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, former Deputy Minister of Finance Azer Bayramov, a member of SOCAR’s Supervisory Board, has been replaced by First Deputy Minister Anar Karimov.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed the relevant decree.

The composition of SOCAR’s Supervisory Board has changed, AzerNEWS reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!