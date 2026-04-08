Azerbaijan leverages AI to create new spelling and pronunciation dictionaries
New spelling and pronunciation dictionaries of the Azerbaijani language are being prepared with the assistance of artificial intelligence and will be submitted for publication by the end of the month, Director General of the Institute of Linguistics of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), Professor Nadir Mammadli, told AzerNEWS.
According to him, a meeting on the process was held today.
“A final meeting will also be held next week. We have completed all the work on our part. By the end of the month, we will submit the dictionaries for publication. Their publication will depend on the Presidium of ANAS,” he said.
Notably, Azerbaijan is the first among Turkic-speaking republics to prepare a spelling dictionary using artificial intelligence.
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