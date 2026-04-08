President Ilham Aliyev approves board structure of anti-monopoly and consumer market agency - decree
The composition of the board of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan has been approved, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed an order in this regard.
Under the order, the board of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SACMC) has been approved in the following composition:
Chairman of the Board
Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Members of the Board:
First Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Deputy Chairmen of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Office of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Legal Department of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department for Control over Unfair Competition and Advertising Legislation of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department for Standardization, Technical Regulation and Certification of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department for Consumer Market Supervision of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Head of the Department of State Control over Natural Monopolies of the State Agency for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Supervision.
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