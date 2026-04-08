Azerbaijan expands composition of State Customs Committee — decree

8 April 2026 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

According to the decree, the Chief of Staff of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan has also been added to the list.

This is reflected in an amendment to President Ilham Aliyev’s decree “On the Approval of the Composition of the Board of the State Customs Committee of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”

The composition of the State Customs Committee’s board has been expanded, AzerNEWS reports.

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