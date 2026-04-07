Japan tightens residence permit rules for foreign workers

7 April 2026 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese government is tightening the process for granting residence permits to foreign corporate employees coming to the country, AzerNEWS reports.

Since April, the Immigration Services have begun reviewing applications for the "intra-corporate transfer" residence permit with stricter requirements. Applicants must now provide detailed documentation about the company where they previously worked, as well as comprehensive records of their actual work experience.

Employers are also required to verify an employee’s prior work history before arrival in Japan. Additionally, applicants must submit information regarding insurance coverage and tax records to ensure compliance with Japanese regulations.

Since April 1, Japan has also tightened the rules for obtaining citizenship, raising the minimum residence requirement to ten years. Authorities now consider not only legal and financial criteria but also an applicant’s “compatibility with Japanese society.” There is also a proposal under consideration to strengthen income requirements for permanent residence permits.

Moreover, as reported by Kyodo, the government plans to introduce mandatory Japanese language proficiency tests for all foreign applicants seeking work visas. Experts suggest that this move is aimed at ensuring smoother integration into the workplace and society, but it could also pose challenges for companies that rely heavily on specialized foreign talent.

Interestingly, some analysts believe these changes may accelerate the trend of multinational companies investing in local talent development and regional offices, rather than relying primarily on bringing employees from overseas. It could also spark increased demand for intensive language training programs for foreign professionals looking to work in Japan.