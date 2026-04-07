Whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again, Trump issues stark warning on Iran

7 April 2026 17:15 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a dramatic statement regarding the escalating situation around Iran, warning of potentially catastrophic consequences, AzerNEWS reports.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” Trump said, in remarks that underscore the gravity of the unfolding crisis.

He added that with what he described as “complete and total regime change,” there may still be a chance for a different outcome.

“However, now that we have complete and total regime change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, who knows? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the world,” he stated.

Trump further claimed that “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death will finally end,” concluding his message with: “God bless the great people of Iran.”

Recently, explosions have been heard on Kharg Island, according to reports by Mehr News Agency, as tensions continue to rise in the region.

Details surrounding the incident remain limited, with no official confirmation yet on the cause or scale of the explosions. There have also been no immediate reports of casualties or damage.