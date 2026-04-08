Netanyahu achieves rare feat of losing war he fully controlled, says opposition

8 April 2026 11:26 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel’s opposition leader Yair Lapid has sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following the recent ceasefire, accusing him of a major political and strategic failure, AzerNEWS reports.

Reacting to the developments, Lapid said Netanyahu had “failed politically,” describing the situation as unprecedented in the country’s history.

“There has never been such a political disaster in all of our history. Israel wasn’t even at the table when decisions were made concerning the core of our national security,” he wrote on X.

Lapid acknowledged the role of the military and the public during the crisis but placed responsibility squarely on the government’s leadership.

“The military carried out everything that was asked of it, the public demonstrated amazing resilience, but Netanyahu failed politically, failed strategically, and didn’t meet a single one of the goals that he himself set,” he stated.

He further warned that the consequences of these decisions would be long-lasting.

“It will take us years to repair the political and strategic damage that Netanyahu wrought due to arrogance, negligence, and a lack of strategic planning,” Lapid added.

The remarks come amid ongoing political debate in Israel over the handling of the conflict and its broader implications for national security.