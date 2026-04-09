IEA head says he doesn't support gasoline price cap
International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol told Sueddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) in an interview released on Wednesday that he doesn't believe putting a cap on gasoline prices would be a good move, AzerNEWS reports.
Mentioning the Strait of Hormuz, Birol noted that even if the waterway were to remain partially closed for now, Europe can manage to go through April.
He warned, however, that if this situation continues, supply issues for diesel and kerosene might get worse.
He further commented that if the Strait is not opened completely soon, air traffic restrictions could begin in mid-May. Birol shared that he doesn't see energy policy consequences being resolved quickly.
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