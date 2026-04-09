Apple exports rise sharply in early 2026, extending growth trend

9 April 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan exported more than 22.6 thousand tons of apples worth $17.6 million in January–February 2026, reflecting continued growth in the country’s agricultural exports, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, export value increased by 29.8 percent year-on-year, while export volume rose by 9.5 percent compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, apples accounted for 0.48 percent of Azerbaijan’s total exports and 3.03 percent of non-oil exports, highlighting their growing role in the country’s diversification strategy.

The latest figures reflect a steady upward trend over recent years. In January–February 2024, Azerbaijan exported 18,335 tons of apples worth $12.1 million, indicating significant growth both in volume and value over a two-year period .

On an annual basis, exports have also expanded. In 2024, Azerbaijan exported 97,786 tons of apples worth $61.9 million, up from 91,229 tons valued at $57.2 million in 2023 . The growth continued into 2025, with exports reaching 93,881 tons worth $65.9 million in the first eleven months alone, reflecting a notable increase in value and diversification of export markets