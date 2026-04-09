Georgian opposition wants to rename port after Trump, hopes it makes Western world love them more

9 April 2026 15:03 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The Georgian opposition party Lelo has proposed naming the Anaklia Port after U.S. President Donald Trump. General Irakli Kupradze sharply criticized the ruling Georgian Dream, calling its policies “isolationist, anti-national and anti-Western” and claiming they expose Georgia to risks amid “geopolitical instability and ongoing conflicts in the region”, AzerNEWS reports via OC Media.

Kupradze emphasized the strategic importance of the Anaklia Deep-Sea Port project, noting that it, along with the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline, aligns closely with U.S. priorities under the Trump administration.

“The U.S. interest in it has not waned,” he added, framing the initiative as a cornerstone of Georgia’s integration with Western economic and security networks.

In his words, Anaklia Port is a project that has a potential to play a ‘pivotal’ role in the Black Sea region in terms of economy, security and diversification of the sources of energy there.

‘The Anaklia project needs to be fully implemented, not just treated as a token process’, Kupradze said, adding that the project ‘represents Georgia’s national and geopolitical choice’.

In 2024, the government relaunched a tender for Anaklia’s development, and announced 45 days later that the tender was awarded to a Chinese–Singaporean consortium — a move that has sparked fresh controversy. So far, there is no public information indicating that a contract has been signed with the winner.