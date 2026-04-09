UEFA Conference League quarter-finals set to begin

9 April 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The quarterfinal matches of the UEFA Conference League will take place on April 9, AzerNEWS reports.

The first game of the day will see Spain's Rayo Vallecano host Greece's AEK. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 (Baku time).

The remaining three fixtures will all begin at 23:00. Italy's Fiorentina will face Crystal Palace in England, France's Strasbourg will take on Mainz in Germany, and the Netherlands' AZ Alkmaar will visit Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk in Poland.

The return legs of the UEFA Conference League quarterfinals will be played on April 16.

The 2025–26 UEFA Conference League marks the fifth edition of UEFA's third-tier European club competition.

It is also the second season to use the revised format featuring a 36-team league phase. Under these updated rules, clubs can no longer drop down from the Europa League into the Conference League after the league phase.

The final is scheduled to take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

The winners of the tournament will qualify directly for the 2026–27 Europa League league phase, unless they earn entry into either the Champions League or Europa League through their domestic league position, in which case the qualification list will be rebalanced.