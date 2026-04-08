Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan discuss expanding media cooperation and combating disinformation [PHOTOS]

8 April 2026 17:02 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A meeting was held on April 8 at the Media Development Agency (MEDİA) of Azerbaijan with a delegation led by Rustam Ali, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan.

AzerNEWS reports that the discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the media sector and addressing common challenges in the evolving information landscape.

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency, Ahmad Ismayilov, emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan continue to develop successfully on the basis of friendship and partnership. He stressed the importance of expanding cooperation in the media sphere, particularly through the adoption of advanced practices.

Ismayilov highlighted the need to enhance joint efforts in promoting media literacy and combating disinformation, while ensuring the quality and reliability of information in the public domain. He also emphasized the importance of developing flexible and effective mechanisms to respond to modern challenges.

Rustam Ali, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, underlined the importance of organizing exchanges of experience between relevant institutions and media entities. He also pointed to the need for implementing joint projects and strengthening efforts to counter the spread of false and unreliable information.

The sides exchanged views on expanding mutual cooperation, reinforcing information security, and ensuring sustainable development within the media environment.

Alisher Askarovich Suleymenov, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, noted that in the era of digitalization, coordinated actions and joint initiatives in the media sector are essential for building a more secure and resilient information space. He also emphasized the importance of fostering mutual trust and creating shared communication platforms.