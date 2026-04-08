OpenAI builds superintelligence, struggles with basic communication

8 April 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

Internal disagreements within OpenAI’s leadership have raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of the rapidly growing global artificial intelligence market, AzerNEWS reports.

According to reports, an investigation based on more than 100 interviews and internal documents revealed deep-rooted trust issues involving the company’s CEO, Sam Altman. Some senior managers reportedly criticized his leadership and communication style, pointing to tensions within the organization.

In 2023, Altman was briefly removed from his position by OpenAI’s board of directors, only to be reinstated shortly afterward following strong backlash from employees and industry partners. The episode highlighted internal divisions and raised broader questions about corporate governance in leading AI companies.

Following these events, several former employees left the company to establish their own startups. Among them is Anthropic, led by Dario Amodei, which has quickly emerged as a major player in the field of artificial intelligence.

Experts believe that such internal tensions could influence the future trajectory of the AI industry, especially as competition intensifies and the stakes grow higher. Interestingly, some analysts argue that this wave of talent migration may actually accelerate innovation, as new companies bring fresh ideas and alternative approaches to AI development, potentially reshaping the competitive landscape.