Baku plans nine new metro stations by 2030, tender process set for 2026

8 April 2026 16:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

By 2030, nine new stations are scheduled to be added to the Baku Metro, with the design phase for these stations already completed, AzerNEWS reports.

This was stated today by Məmməd Rzayev, Deputy Head of the Construction Projects Management Department at Baku Metro JSC, in remarks to journalists.

Rzayev noted that the tender process for these stations will take place in 2026:

"Once the tender process is completed and the winning company is selected, construction will begin immediately. The design works for all nine stations have been finalized. For these stations, eight tunnel boring machines (TBMs) will be ordered. Expanding the metro network is a crucial priority, and efforts to accelerate its growth will continue," he said.