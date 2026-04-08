Greece bans social media for under 15

8 April 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

by Alimat Aliyeva

In Greece, children under the age of 15 will be banned from accessing social networks, a measure set to take effect on January 1, 2027, AzerNEWS reports.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced the decision, acknowledging that it may be unpopular among young people. "I am sure that many of you, especially the children, will be angry with me; if I were your age, I might feel the same way," he said.

Mitsotakis emphasized that Greece will push the European Union to adopt similar measures across the bloc, highlighting growing concerns about the impact of social media on children's mental health, attention spans, and online safety.

Interestingly, alongside the ban, the Greek government plans to introduce educational programs to teach children digital literacy and responsible internet use. Experts suggest this dual approach—restricting access while providing guidance—could serve as a model for other countries grappling with the challenges of raising children in a highly connected digital world.