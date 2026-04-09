Azerbaijan–Saudi Arabia trade expands, building on recent growth trend

9 April 2026 12:33 (UTC+04:00)

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Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia recorded notable growth in early 2026, continuing an upward trajectory in bilateral economic relations, AzerNEWS reports. According to the latest data, total trade turnover between the two countries exceeded $9.1 million in January–February 2026, marking a...

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