Azercell congratulates winners of the “Student Scholarship Program”

8 April 2026 19:50 (UTC+04:00)

The mobile operator awards scholarships to 15 students

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has announced the winners of its “Student Scholarship Program,” launched in February this year. The initiative is implemented in line with Azerbaijan’s strategic priorities for the development of the digital economy for 2026–2029 and aims to support students pursuing education in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

This year, the program attracted more than 1,500 applications. Following a rigorous multi-stage selection process, including initial screening, evaluation of academic and analytical capabilities, and individual interviews, 15 students were selected as Azercell scholarship recipients. The winners represent the country’s leading higher education institutions, including Baku Higher Oil School, Azerbaijan State University of Economics, ADA University, UFAZ, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, and Baku Engineering University.

Azercell brought together the scholarship recipients at a dedicated meeting to mark their achievement and present them with certificates. The event also provided an opportunity for students to engage with company representatives, gain insights into Azercell’s key areas of activity, and learn more about professional development opportunities available for young talent.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has been implementing the “Student Scholarship Program” since 2007. To date, more than 300 students have benefited from this initiative.