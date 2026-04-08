Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory releases space weather forecast [PHOTOS]

8 April 2026 16:27 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory has released its space weather forecast, AzerNEWS reports.

The solar activity remains at an approximately moderate level. The solar wind’s maximum speed reached up to 858 kilometers per second.

From April 7 to 13, the probability of a C-class solar flare is 95 percent, an M-class (R1–R2) flare is 40 percent, and an X-class (R3) flare is 10 percent.

Although the solar wind speed is currently above normal due to the influence of negative-polarity coronal hole streams, it is expected to return to nominal levels by April 9.

The likelihood of observing auroras is 15–25 percent at high geomagnetic latitudes and 1–15 percent at mid-latitudes.

The geomagnetic field is expected to remain at calm to active levels during this period.

The Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory, named after the medieval scientist Nasir al-Din Tusi, is Azerbaijan's leading research institution in astronomy and astrophysics.

The observatory conducts studies of solar activity, space weather, stars, and other celestial phenomena. It plays a key role in monitoring geomagnetic conditions, predicting solar flares, and supporting both national and international scientific research projects.

It also plays an important role in education and public science engagement, hosting training programs and contributing to the development of young astronomers in Azerbaijan.