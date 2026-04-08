Makhachkala floods turn deadly as apartment block collapses [PHOTO]

8 April 2026 21:08 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A multi-storey residential building collapsed in Makhachkala following severe flooding triggered by heavy rainfall, according to the regional branch of Russia’s emergency services.

Authorities said residents of the building had been evacuated in advance, initially preventing casualties from the collapse itself. However, local officials later confirmed that at least six people died in flood-related incidents across the city, underscoring the broader impact of the extreme weather.

According to AzerNEWS, the city administration warned that four additional apartment blocks on another street remain at risk of collapse, prompting the evacuation of around 300 residents. The affected area has been sealed off as a precaution.

Heavy rains that began late Saturday caused widespread flooding, with streets inundated due to both intense precipitation and rising river levels. Emergency crews continue to monitor conditions as water levels fluctuate.

The regional prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation into the incident, focusing on compliance with urban planning regulations and the adequacy of flood prevention measures. Authorities are expected to assess whether infrastructure weaknesses or planning failures contributed to the damage.

The incident highlights the vulnerability of urban infrastructure in parts of Russia’s North Caucasus to extreme weather events, as climate-related risks increasingly test the resilience of residential areas and emergency response systems.

Video credit: WildWeatherUS