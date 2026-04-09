Russia’s Donetsk offensive under pressure as it loses 316 soldiers per sq km

9 April 2026 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

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Russia may be ready to enter negotiations with Ukraine on the condition that Kyiv hands over the entire Donetsk region, a proposal that Ukrainian authorities have firmly rejected, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Ukrainian media outlet United24, citing officials in Kyiv, around one quarter of the Donetsk region remains under Ukrainian control, including four heavily fortified cities, making such demands unrealistic under current military conditions.

Ukrainian representatives argue that Russia’s push for full control of the region reflects its inability to achieve decisive gains on the battlefield. Over the past six months, Russian forces have reportedly made no significant advances in Donetsk and have even lost ground in other sectors.

Pavlo Palisa, Deputy Head of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, stated that Russian troops are unlikely to be physically capable of capturing the entire region in the near future due to mounting losses.

“As of the first quarter of 2026, Russian forces in the Donetsk region were losing 316 soldiers per square kilometer,” he said, noting that this marks a sharp increase compared to 160 losses per square kilometer a year earlier and an average of around 120.

The rising casualty rates, according to Ukrainian officials, point to a broader trend of intensified losses without corresponding territorial gains.

In total, more than 35,000 confirmed casualties were reportedly inflicted on Russian forces in the Donetsk region during the first quarter of 2026, with overall losses exceeding 90,000 soldiers during the same period.

Ukrainian officials say these figures underscore their position that Russia is struggling to achieve its military objectives in eastern Ukraine, even as political narratives around potential negotiations continue to circulate.