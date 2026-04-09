Restoration begins after erosion hits part of Icherisheher's historic fortress walls

Minor erosion has been detected in a section of the historic fortress walls early this morning at approximately 05:00, AzerNEWS reports citing the Administration of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

The affected area is situated on Kichik Gala Street, specifically at the intersection of towers 13 and 14.

The preliminary expert assessments attribute the damage to natural erosion and moisture buildup caused by continuous atmospheric precipitation in recent days.

Immediate operational measures were launched following the incident.

The site has been secured under full administrative supervision, and all necessary precautionary steps have been taken to ensure public safety. Restoration efforts are currently underway to remediate the damaged section of the monument.

The preservation of historical heritage and the safety of citizens remain the highest priorities for the Reserve Administration, which continues to monitor the situation closely.