Kazakhstan ratifies green energy pact with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan

9 April 2026 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

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The Senate of Kazakhstan has ratified an agreement on strategic partnership in the field of “green energy” with Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, marking a step forward in regional energy cooperation, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Kazakh media reports, the law ratifies a trilateral agreement aimed at strengthening collaboration in clean energy production, transmission, and efficiency. The document envisages joint efforts in developing and trading environmentally friendly hydrogen and ammonia, as well as creating a unified technical and administrative framework for reliable cross-border transmission of renewable electricity.

The agreement outlines several key provisions. The parties will work to determine technical and commercial conditions for uninterrupted transmission of green electricity, introduce advanced energy efficiency technologies, and develop infrastructure to support energy exports to Europe and other regions.

It also provides for support for expanding internal energy networks and exploring opportunities to connect to the Black Sea submarine power cable, a project aimed at facilitating electricity transmission across the Black Sea.

Institutionally, the agreement establishes a joint Steering Committee on a parity basis, which will meet at least twice a year, alongside a Working Group responsible for preparing annual cooperation plans.

Additional provisions include ensuring confidentiality of shared information and defining mechanisms for resolving disputes through consultations and negotiations.

The ratification reflects growing momentum among the three countries to deepen cooperation in renewable energy and position themselves as key players in the emerging green energy corridor linking Central Asia and the South Caucasus to European markets.