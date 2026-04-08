Azerbaijan U-17 Greco-Roman wrestling team holds open training

8 April 2026 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Azerbaijan U-17 Greco-Roman wrestling team has conducted a public training session, AzerNEWS reports.

The preparation process, conducted in the wrestling hall of the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, was closely observed live by the wrestlers’ personal coaches and federation officials.

Under the guidance of head coach Rafig Huseynov and coaches Kamran Mammadov, Zohrab Abbasov, and Mushvig Mammadov, the session focused primarily on tactical and technical exercises.

The personal coaches noted the benefits of such open sessions and expressed hope that they would become a regular practice in the future.

"We recently held a 10-day training camp in Uzbekistan. It was an important preparation ahead of the Victory Cup. The Uzbekistan U17 national team is among the world's top teams, with several world and Asian champions in their ranks. That's why the camp there was crucial for us. We are now working on the errors identified during that preparation. The team is in optimal condition. I hope to see the results of these trainings in the upcoming competition in Turkiye," said Rafig Huseynov.

He noted that the main purpose of holding an open session is for personal coaches to observe the readiness of their athletes.

Rafig Huseynov said that during camps they sometimes give wrestlers 4–5 days of rest so that they can work closely with their personal coaches to correct mistakes.

"When clubs and communities maintain a high training standard, it also eases the work of the national team coaches.

This way, we identify and develop talented athletes. The path to the Olympic Games begins with these youngsters. We hope to see their results in the 2032 Olympics and in subsequent years.

The Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation leadership observed our training and provides strong support both in equipment and funding. Overall, everything is at a high level. This support will give us a significant boost for successful performances in future competitions," he concluded.

The Victory Cup will be held from April 12 to 14 in Antalya, Turkiye.