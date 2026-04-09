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Thursday, April 9, 2026

Azerbaijan expands niche meat exports to EU and Central Asia

9 April 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan expands niche meat exports to EU and Central Asia
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
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Azerbaijan has revealed the volume of horse meat and frog legs certified for export during the current period of 2026, according to the country’s food safety authority, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Azerbaijan Food Safety Agency.

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